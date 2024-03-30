Bangladesh ‘awful’ in terms of taking reviews, says bowling coach Adams

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 08:40 pm
30 March, 2024

Bowling coach Andre Adams was disappointed after Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto burned a review on day one of the second Test in Chattogram. 

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis defended the ball out of the middle of the bat off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam but Shanto, standing at slip, appealed for a leg-before. 

Taijul and wicketkeeper Litton Das were not convinced but Shanto sent it upstairs and replays confirmed that the ball was nowhere near Mendis' pads.

"It is something that we are discussing. We are not really good with reviews. That's very clear. So far, we have been awful," Adams told reporters at the end of the first day's play.

"We have to develop a much better method. That's completely under captain and wicketkeeper. Maybe the point fielder. The one we are using isn't working. I think we are probably emotions rather than fact at the moment."

"It was straight off the middle of the bat, so it is not a great review. I also don't want people to be afraid to take reviews. We just have to find a better method," he added.

 

