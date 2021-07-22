Bangladesh Australia T20 series starts 3 August   

Sports

TBS Report 
22 July, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 02:21 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Australia T20 series starts 3 August   

TBS Report 
22 July, 2021, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 02:21 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today has announced the itinerary for Australia Cricket Team's tour in August starting 3 August. 

The visiting Australia will play five T20 internationals against the hosts with all the matches taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, said a press release. 

The Australians will arrive in Dhaka on 29 July.

 BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said arranging the series was a challenge due to the Covid-19 pandemic as ensuring health safety and security is a priority.

"A comprehensive bio-security plan is in place and will be implemented during the tour for the protection of players and staff of the two teams and the match officials," he added.

The two teams will face off on 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9 August. 
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

6
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities