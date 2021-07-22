Bangladesh Australia T20 series starts 3 August   

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today has announced the itinerary for Australia Cricket Team's tour in August starting 3 August.

The visiting Australia will play five T20 internationals against the hosts with all the matches taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, said a press release.

The Australians will arrive in Dhaka on 29 July.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said arranging the series was a challenge due to the Covid-19 pandemic as ensuring health safety and security is a priority.

"A comprehensive bio-security plan is in place and will be implemented during the tour for the protection of players and staff of the two teams and the match officials," he added.

The two teams will face off on 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9 August.

