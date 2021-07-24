Bangladesh-Australia series may be delayed

TBS Report
24 July, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2021, 05:46 pm

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to give a statement regarding that but the highest cricketing governing body of the country doesn’t have any problem if the commencement of the series is delayed. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The second ODI between the West Indies and Australia was suspended due to a positive Covid-19 result inside the bio-secure bubble. As a result, the third ODI, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, will now take place on July 27.

Australia are due to arrive in Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series on July 29 but a change in the schedule of the third ODI might delay their arrival. If this happens, there will be a significant change in the fixtures.

The series, which is set to get underway on August 3, might be delayed. 

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is yet to give a statement regarding that but the highest cricketing governing body of the country doesn't have any problem if the commencement of the series is delayed. 

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, the CEO of the BCB, told The Business Standard, "The BCB and the CA (Cricket Australia) haven't yet discussed anything. But if there is a delay, we don't have any problem. I am very hopeful that the series will go as planned."

