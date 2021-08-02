Bangladesh-Australia: Balls smashed over to the gallery to be changed during Australia series

Cricket Australia (CA) had given three conditions to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) before coming to Bangladesh and BCB had accepted all of them. They are still throwing conditions one after another to the hosts. They earlier asked the Bangladesh team to not bring any food in the field but water, They will not even shake hands with Bangladesh cricketers and umpires at the end of the match. BCB had accepted all these demands.

The latest condition is now that the balls smashed over to the gallery will not be used further and instantly be changed during a match

It would be better to say that BCB has been forced to accept these demands because they are so desperate to host the series successfully.

During this Corona pandemic, the ball is usually sanitized if it goes to the gallery. Players use that same ball for the rest of the match. So far no one has seen the incident of changing the ball.

But this will be seen in the Bangladesh-Australia series starting from August 3. If a batsman hits a six or for any other reason the ball goes to the gallery, the ball must be changed.

The ball will not be thrown away rather it can be used in the next match.

Every time the ball goes to the gallery, the ball will be changed.

A BCB official confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Citing anonymity, he said, "The BCB has had to accept many of the demands of Cricket Australia due to the Corona situation. BCB has also accepted this condition. That ball will no longer be used if it goes to the gallery. Other balls of similar conditions will be given. There is no chance to sanitize the ball and return it to play with."

The umpires had to spend busy time on the field on Monday for this condition. They were present during the practice of Australia and Bangladesh to collect the balls.

They collected the balls used for 5, 10, 15 or 18 overs. These balls will be used in the match depending on the condition.

Earlier, Cricket Australia gave three tough conditions to BCB.

The first was that they would not immigrate to the airport. They must get their passports back within three days after immigration under special arrangements. Another one was that no other guest could stay in their hotel. Condition number three was to play all the matches in the same venue. Besides, there was a 10-day quarantine obligation.

The first of 5-match T20I series will begin tomorrow at 6 pm BDST.

