Bangladesh asked to bat first in T20I opener
Bangladesh are playing with a similar XI that whitewashed England earlier this month.
Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat in the first T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram.
Bangladesh are playing with a similar XI that whitewashed England earlier this month. The hosts are playing with seven batters while accommodating three pacers and three spinners on the side. They brought in left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed in place of Tanvir Islam, who had made his international debut in the third T20I against England two weeks back.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White