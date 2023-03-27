Bangladesh asked to bat first in T20I opener

Sports

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 02:20 pm

Related News

Bangladesh asked to bat first in T20I opener

Bangladesh are playing with a similar XI that whitewashed England earlier this month.

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 02:20 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat in the first T20 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram. 

Bangladesh are playing with a similar XI that whitewashed England earlier this month. The hosts are playing with seven batters while accommodating three pacers and three spinners on the side. They brought in left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed in place of Tanvir Islam, who had made his international debut in the third T20I against England two weeks back.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

 

Cricket

BD vs IRE / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

2h | Brands
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2022 (Chart 1); CEIC Asia Database and author’s calculations (Chart 2); CEIC Asia Database (Chart 3); World Bank World Development Indicator, 2023 (Chart 4). Charts 1 and 4 are calendar years, while Charts 2 and 3 are fiscal years.

It's mainly fiscal

4h | Panorama
Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

4h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Time to make disaster response training mandatory?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

25m | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

3h | TBS World
Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

3h | TBS Stories
The first phase of providing houses to the landless, completed

The first phase of providing houses to the landless, completed

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year