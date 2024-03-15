Bangladesh asked to bat first in second Sri Lanka ODI

TBS Report
15 March, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 02:20 pm

While Bangladesh did not break the winning combination, Sri Lanka replaced spinner Maheesh Theekshana with spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and decided to field first in the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

While Bangladesh did not break the winning combination, Sri Lanka replaced spinner Maheesh Theekshana with spin-bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.

Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the series and a win on Friday will see them take the series. 

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (capt & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam

