Bangladesh asked to bat first, Hasan Mahmud replaces Mustafiz in playing XI

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss for the second time in a row and asked Bangladesh to bat first in the second ODI at Sylhet.

Both teams made one change to their playing XI.

Mustafizur Rahman has been rested and replaced by Hasan Mahmud in the Tigers lineup.

Mathew Humphreys makes his debut for Ireland replacing Gareth Delaney.

Bangladesh bagged their biggest-ever ODI victory in the first match and will be looking to seal the series today.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Yasir Ali, 7 Towhid Hridoy, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9 Ebadot Hossain, 10 Nasum Ahmed, 11 Hasan Mahmud

Ireland (Playing XI): 1 Paul Stirling, 2 Stephen Doheny, 3 Andrew Balbirnie, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 6 Matthew Humphreys, 7 George Dockrell, 8 Curtis Campher, 9 Andy McBrine, 10 Mark Adair, 11 Graham Hume