Bangladesh asked to bat first in 'do or die' clash

The visitors made two forced changes to their playing XI. Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman are out injured as Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taijul Islam replace them. 

Bangladesh again lost the toss in the ongoing Zimbabwe tour and they have been asked to bat first in the 'do or die' second ODI at Harare. 

The visitors made two forced changes to their playing XI. Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman are out injured as Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taijul Islam replace them. 

Zimbabwe made as many as five changes to their XI. 

The hosts are on the verge of a double after winning the T20I series and going into today's clash 1-0 up in the 3-match ODI series.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Anamul Haque(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): T Marumani, T Kaitano, I Kaia, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, RW Chakabva(c) (w), T Munyonga, LM Jongwe, B Evans, VM Nyauchi, TL Chivanga

