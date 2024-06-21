Bangladesh asked to bat first by Australia in their Super Eight opener

Bangladesh have left out Jaker Ali and gone bowling-heavy, bringing in off-spinner Mahedi Hasan for the first time.

TBS Report
21 June, 2024, 06:25 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 06:28 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has won the toss and decided to field first against Bangladesh in their Super Eight opener in the T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound. 

Australia have brought back Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for Ashton Agar and Nathan Ellis. 

On the other hand, Bangladesh have left out Jaker Ali and gone bowling-heavy, bringing in off-spinner Mahedi Hasan for the first time.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

