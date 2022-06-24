Bangladesh asked to bat first in 2nd Test too, Anamul replaces Mominul in playing XI

Just like the first Test, Bangladesh have lost the toss and been asked to bat first in the second Test in Gros Islet. The visitors have made two changes. Mominul Haque, who was the side's captain in the previous series itself, has made way for Anamul Haque. Mominul has been out of form for a long time and it was the reason why he quit captaincy.

Anamul Haque has returned to the Test team after a long hiatus of eight years. He has come into this match on the back of a stellar domestic one-day competition. Mustafizur Rahman has been rested and has been replaced by Shariful Islam, another left-arm seamer. On the other hand, the hosts have made a solitary change. Anderson Philip has replaced Gudakesh Motie.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva(wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam