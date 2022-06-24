Bangladesh asked to bat first in 2nd Test too, Anamul replaces Mominul in playing XI

Sports

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 07:53 pm

Related News

Bangladesh asked to bat first in 2nd Test too, Anamul replaces Mominul in playing XI

Anamul Haque has returned to the Test team after a long hiatus of eight years. He has come into this match on the back of a stellar domestic one-day competition. Mustafizur Rahman has been rested and has been replaced by Shariful Islam, another left-arm seamer. On the other hand, the hosts have made a solitary change. Anderson Philip has replaced Gudakesh Motie.

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 07:53 pm
Bangladesh asked to bat first in 2nd Test too, Anamul replaces Mominul in playing XI

Just like the first Test, Bangladesh have lost the toss and been asked to bat first in the second Test in Gros Islet. The visitors have made two changes. Mominul Haque, who was the side's captain in the previous series itself, has made way for Anamul Haque. Mominul has been out of form for a long time and it was the reason why he quit captaincy. 

Anamul Haque has returned to the Test team after a long hiatus of eight years. He has come into this match on the back of a stellar domestic one-day competition. Mustafizur Rahman has been rested and has been replaced by Shariful Islam, another left-arm seamer. On the other hand, the hosts have made a solitary change. Anderson Philip has replaced Gudakesh Motie.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva(wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / West Indies Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

12h | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

14h | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

14h | Interviews
‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

2h | Videos
Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

2h | Videos
Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

Modern rehabilitation centre for those affected by Padma Bridge land acquisition

3h | Videos
What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

What are included in Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion