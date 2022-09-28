Bangladesh Army felicitates SAFF Championship winning women's football team

All the players, coaches and officials of Bangladesh national women's football team, the undefeated champions of SAFF Women's Football Championship 2022, were felicitated by the Bangladesh Army on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, ndu, psc, Ph.D. was present as the chief guest on the occasion. The players, coaches and all concerned were given crests, gift items and a cheque of BDT one crore at the reception.

Bangladesh women's football team recently became the undefeated champion of the SAFF Championship by defeating a strong Nepal 3-1 in the final held in Kathmandu, Nepal on 19 September.

The Army chief said that the women's football team of Bangladesh will be able to move forward with the inspiration of this victory and at the same time, this success will spread new inspiration in the country's sports arena.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin, senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, FIFA Council Member and BFF's women wing chairperson Mahfuza Akhter Kiran, Bangladesh Army Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, SBP, SGP, ndc, afwc, psc, Ph.D and Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Department of Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Wakar-uz-Zaman, SGP, psc were present alongside the parents of the footballers of the champion team.