Bangladesh announces Test squad for West Indies Tour; Shoriful Returns

Bangladesh is gearing up for an extensive tour of the West Indies, a challenge that begins with two Test matches and extends to three ODIs and three T20Is.

Under the captaincy of Najmul Hossain Shanto, the Tigers are eager to prove themselves and set a stronger precedent in Caribbean conditions, aiming to put their recent struggles behind them.

Following a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in Dubai, Bangladesh will depart directly to the West Indies.

Before the first Test, which starts on 22 November in Antigua, they will play a four-day warm-up match in Antigua beginning on 15 November. The second and final Test will then be held in Jamaica from 30 November. After the Test series, Bangladesh and the West Indies will face off in three ODIs in Saint Kitts on 8, 10, and 12 December. The tour concludes with three T20Is in Saint Vincent, scheduled for 15, 17, and 19 December.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named a 15-member squad for the Test series, which sees the return of left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam. Shoriful was absent from the recent home series against South Africa and was also omitted from the squad for the India tour. His last appearance in Test cricket was in Rawalpindi against Pakistan. The BCB has also included Mahidul Islam Ankon, who debuted in the South Africa series, while left-arm spinner Hasan Murad, who stepped in for Shakib Al Hasan in the first Test against South Africa, retains his spot.

Bangladesh's lineup includes both experienced and emerging players. Najmul Hossain Shanto leads as captain, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz appointed as vice-captain. Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, along with the experienced Taijul Islam and pacers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud, add depth to the squad. In terms of recent form, the team is seeking consistency and a comeback in their batting performance, a point of concern in recent series.

Bangladesh Test Squad for the West Indies Series:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Sadman Islam Anik, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque Sourav, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Litton Kumar Das (Wicketkeeper), Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice-Captain), Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, and Hasan Murad.