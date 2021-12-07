Bangladesh announce squad for U19 Asia Cup 2021 and U19 WC 2022

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 10:26 pm

Left arm spinner Rakibul Hasan, one of the members of the 2020 Under 19 World Cup winning side, will lead the team in both events.  

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the Under 19 squad for the ACC U19 Asia Cup UAE 2021 and the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup West Indies 2022.

Bangladesh's Asia Cup mission will begin on 23 December 2021 with the match against Nepal.

Bangladesh's World Cup mission will begin on 9 January 2022 with the warm-up match against Pakistan.

Left arm spinner Rakibul Hasan, one of the members of the 2020 Under 19 World Cup winning side, will lead the team in both events.  

The Bangladesh side will travel to the UAE on 20 December for the Asia Cup and will fly to the West Indies from Dubai to defend their world title.

 

SQUAD

Rakibul Hasan (Captain), Prantik Nawrose Nabil (Vice-Captain), Mahfijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, SM Meherob Hasan, Aich Mollah, Abdulla Al Mamun, Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Md Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naimur Rohman Noyon

 

Traveling Reserves

Ahosun Habib Leon, Jishan Alam

 

Stand By

Mohiuddin Tareq, Tawhidul Islam Ferdus, Shakib Shahriyer, Golam Kibria

