Bangladesh announce squad for Australia WODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the three-match women's ODI series against Australia.

As usual, Nigar Sultana will lead the side. Wicketkeeper-batter Shamima Sultana is a notable omission. Farzana Hoque Lisa earned a call-up to the ODI side.

The ODI series is a part of the 2022-25 ICC Women's Championship.

The Australian team will arrive in Bangladesh on 17 March.

The ODIs are scheduled for 21, 24 and 27 March with all matches starting at 9:30 am. The T20Is will follow on 31 March, 2 and April 4, starting at 12 pm.

SQUAD: Nigar Sultana (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Hoque Lisa.

Stand by: Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Lata Mondol