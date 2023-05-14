Bangladesh all-out for 274 despite promising start in 3rd ODI

Sports

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 07:42 pm

Related News

Bangladesh all-out for 274 despite promising start in 3rd ODI

Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 69 off 82. There were contributions from Najmul Hossain Shanto (35 off 32), Litton Das (35 off 39), Mushfiqur Rahim (45 off 54) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (37 off 39).

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 07:42 pm
Photo: ESPNCricinfo
Photo: ESPNCricinfo

Bangladesh looked set for another 300-plus score in the third ODI in Chelmsford but a mid-innings slowdown and some terrific bowling from Ireland in the second half of the innings didn't let them score more than 274.

They failed to bat a full 50 overs twice now in three matches now.

Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 69 off 82. There were contributions from Najmul Hossain Shanto (35 off 32), Litton Das (35 off 39), Mushfiqur Rahim (45 off 54) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (37 off 39).

Rony Talukdar, Bangladesh's oldest ODI debutant since 1986, had a nervous 14-ball stay in the middle, swinging at everything. He connected alright once but a wild waft off Mark Adair led to his downfall.

Shanto, who hit a match-winning hundred last match, looked very good again with the bat. His precise footwork put the bowlers off their line and length in his 32-ball stay. He smashed seven boundaries in his sprightly 37 before right-arm quick Craig Young had him edge one to Andy Balbirnie at slip.

But the visitors were off to a fast start thanks to Shanto's confident stroke-play. Litton Das, batting at four only for the second time in ODIs, got going with a couple of back-foot boundaries and a six down the ground off the off-spinner Andy McBrine.

Tamim and Litton were going well but a few dot balls put a bit of pressure on both of them and the latter tried to break the shackles with a lofted shot over mid-on, only chipping it to Mark Adair. He made 35 off 39.

Towhid Hridoy (13 off 16), one of Bangladesh's heroes last game, couldn't hang around for long.

Tamim got a reprieve as Balbirnie dropped a regulation catch at slip early in his innings. The southpaw got his first half-century since August 2022 and looked set for a big score. But he was unable to force the pace which made him frustrated. The frustration had him go for something out of the ordinary against George Dockrell, only to get dismissed. He scored 69 off 82.

Bangladesh, who have been playing six genuine batters since the last series, lost their fifth wicket in the 34th over and the onus was again on their new finisher Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. 

Mushfiqur got off to a very slow start and was 10 off 24 at one stage. He then released some pressure by two fours off Josh Little. He hit McBrine for a huge six playing a slog-sweep in the 46th over in an attempt to get a move on but got out leg-before the next ball. He made 45 off 54. Miraz played a decent hand of 37 off 39 at number seven.

The rest couldn't make any significant contribution. 

Mark Adair took four wickets for 40 runs. The spin duo of McBrine and Dockrell picked up two each.

 

Cricket

Ireland Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

9h | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

1d | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

2h | TBS Today
Polls on future with or without Erdogan

Polls on future with or without Erdogan

1h | TBS World
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

9h | TBS SPORTS
Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

Why can't the government dismiss Salahuddin?

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman