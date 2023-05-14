Bangladesh all-out for 274 despite promising start in 3rd ODI

Bangladesh looked set for another 300-plus score in the third ODI in Chelmsford but a mid-innings slowdown and some terrific bowling from Ireland in the second half of the innings didn't let them score more than 274.

They failed to bat a full 50 overs twice now in three matches now.

Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 69 off 82. There were contributions from Najmul Hossain Shanto (35 off 32), Litton Das (35 off 39), Mushfiqur Rahim (45 off 54) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (37 off 39).

Rony Talukdar, Bangladesh's oldest ODI debutant since 1986, had a nervous 14-ball stay in the middle, swinging at everything. He connected alright once but a wild waft off Mark Adair led to his downfall.

Shanto, who hit a match-winning hundred last match, looked very good again with the bat. His precise footwork put the bowlers off their line and length in his 32-ball stay. He smashed seven boundaries in his sprightly 37 before right-arm quick Craig Young had him edge one to Andy Balbirnie at slip.

But the visitors were off to a fast start thanks to Shanto's confident stroke-play. Litton Das, batting at four only for the second time in ODIs, got going with a couple of back-foot boundaries and a six down the ground off the off-spinner Andy McBrine.

Tamim and Litton were going well but a few dot balls put a bit of pressure on both of them and the latter tried to break the shackles with a lofted shot over mid-on, only chipping it to Mark Adair. He made 35 off 39.

Towhid Hridoy (13 off 16), one of Bangladesh's heroes last game, couldn't hang around for long.

Tamim got a reprieve as Balbirnie dropped a regulation catch at slip early in his innings. The southpaw got his first half-century since August 2022 and looked set for a big score. But he was unable to force the pace which made him frustrated. The frustration had him go for something out of the ordinary against George Dockrell, only to get dismissed. He scored 69 off 82.

Bangladesh, who have been playing six genuine batters since the last series, lost their fifth wicket in the 34th over and the onus was again on their new finisher Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Mushfiqur got off to a very slow start and was 10 off 24 at one stage. He then released some pressure by two fours off Josh Little. He hit McBrine for a huge six playing a slog-sweep in the 46th over in an attempt to get a move on but got out leg-before the next ball. He made 45 off 54. Miraz played a decent hand of 37 off 39 at number seven.

The rest couldn't make any significant contribution.

Mark Adair took four wickets for 40 runs. The spin duo of McBrine and Dockrell picked up two each.