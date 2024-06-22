Bangladesh all but knocked out after big defeat against India

After an all-round batting display with the bat, Kuldeep Yadav's three-wicket haul helped India beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in their second T20 World Cup Super Eight match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound and put one foot in the semi-final of the tournament.

The defeat all but knocked Bangladesh out of the tournament.

The Tiger batters played within themselves in a chase of 197 and a lack of attacking shots despite playing on a good batting pitch early meant they fell way short of the big target.

They could not score more than 146-8 in their 20 overs.

The damage done by the conservative approach was irreversible as Bangladesh required 17.8 runs per over going into the final five which is nearly impossible for any team in the world.

Hardik Pandya, who also top-scored for India with a half-century, targeted Bangladesh with short-pitched bowling up front.

Litton Das (13 off 10) was equal to the task, but only momentarily, hitting Hardik for six off a pull shot and picking out Suryakumar Yadav at deep square leg trying to repeat the shot the very next ball.

Bangladesh didn't attack enough balls in the powerplay and a score of 42-1 in the first six with just two fielders outside the 30-yard circle was way below par.

Litton's opening partner Tanzid Hasan played a few good shots but too many dot balls put pressure on him and Bangladesh which led to his dismissal on 29 off 31.

Bangladesh had wickets in hand but the lack of positive intent looked baffling. At halfway stage, they were 67-2, still requiring 130 off the final 10.

Towhid Hridoy(four), Bangladesh's best batter in the tournament, and Shakib Al Hasan (11), their most experienced player, couldn't score big but by the time they arrived in the middle, the required rate had almost gone out of hand.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (40 off 32) tried to break-free throughout his innings but there was hardly any breathing space offered by the Indian bowlers.

After his dismissal, the defeat was a matter of time for Bangladesh.

Rishad Hossain played a breezy knock of 24 off just 10 balls. He hit three sixes and a four in his entertaining innings which reduced the margin of Bangladesh's defeat.

Earlier, India notched up a total of 196-5 on the board.

Four Indian batters scored 30-plus at a good scoring rate. For Bangladesh, Tanzim Hasan Sakib (two for 32) and Rishad (two for 43) picked up two each but the economy rate of the latter (14.33) was on the higher side.

Rohit Sharma took down Shakib early to give India a rollicking start with the bat.

Shakib had the last laugh in the end but the Indian skipper struck two fours and a six off the Bangladesh all-rounder to take advantage of the field restrictions.

Rohit made an aggressive 23 off 11 deliveries.

Despite Rohit's dismissal, his partner Virat Kohli continued to play his natural game, running hard and picking up boundaries.

Kohli hit three sixes - one each off Shakib, Rishad and Mustafizur Rahman - and looked in superb touch before Tanzim returned to clean him up.

The Indian master batter was flummoxed by an off-cutter from Tanzim as he completely missed the line after skipping down the wicket.

Kohli scored 37 off 28.

One brought two for the right-arm seamer as he banged the pitch and got the ball to take off and kiss Suryakumar Yadav's glove on the way after being hit for a six.

But Rishabh Pant, the other unorthodox batter of the side, punished Mustafizur and Rishad in his attacking 36 off 24.

Rishad exacted revenge soon as Pant reverse-swept the ball straight to Tanzim at third man.

India were slightly on the back foot at 108-4 in the 12th over but Shivam Dube (34 off 24) and Hardik Pandya added a crucial 53 off 34 to keep the scoreboard moving.

Dube hit three sixes in his important knock coming in at number five.

Hardik was excellent against both pace and spin in his brutal unbeaten 27-ball-50.

India scored 62 in the final five overs as Bangladesh death bowlers mostly failed to keep the big-hitters quiet.