Bangladesh advance to 2nd round of U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers with win over Singapore

With a convincing 3-0 victory over the hosts Singapore at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Sunday, the Bangladesh Under-17 Women's Football team advanced to the second round of the AFC U-17 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Forward Sultana Akter scored in the 62nd minute to complete Bangladesh's successful qualification attempt after Sauravi Akanda Prity successfully converted a penalty kick in both half.

Bangladesh thrashed Turkmenistan in their previous game.