Bangladesh advance to 2nd round of U17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers with win over Singapore
With a convincing 3-0 victory over the hosts Singapore at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore on Sunday, the Bangladesh Under-17 Women's Football team advanced to the second round of the AFC U-17 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers.
Bangladesh thrashed Turkmenistan in their previous game.