Bangladesh 65 runs away from history with all 10 wickets in hand after 16 overs

Sports

23 March, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 09:27 pm

Bangladesh 65 runs away from history with all 10 wickets in hand after 16 overs

Captain Tamim Iqbal brought up his 52nd career half-century in ODI in 52 balls. This is also his third half-century against South Africa in this particular format.

23 March, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 09:27 pm
Bangladesh 65 runs away from history with all 10 wickets in hand after 16 overs

As history knocks on the door, the Bangladesh openers are batting fearlessly and incredibly to chase a small target of 154 runs at what is regarded as a difficult ground to chase.

Captain Tamim Iqbal brought up his 52nd career half-century in ODI in 52 balls. This is also his third half-century against South Africa in this particular format.

On the other hand, the man in fine form Litton Kumer Das capitalized on the life he got while at 0 run as Rassie Van der Dussen dropped a catch of him.

The two openers are playing aggressively and carefully to attack every possibly bad delivery to unsettle the bowlers in regular intervals.

At the end of 15 overs, the Bangladesh Tigers put up 90 runs without losing any wickets. Tamim is not out on 58 (56) while Litton holds his crease with 30 (40).

Previously, terrific Taskin's amazing five-for restricted the hosts South Africa for only 154 runs, which is the lowest ODI total for the Proteas against Bangladesh.

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / South Africa vs Bangladesh

