Bangla Tigers Hambantota pick Soumya Sarkar in Lanka T10 draft

Known for his versatility as a left-handed opener and useful part-time pace bowler, Soumya brings valuable skills to the shortest format.

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 10:17 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Just as Soumya Sarkar appeared to be fading from the cricket spotlight, he has made a striking comeback, earning himself a spot in the Lanka T10, the first franchise league of its kind in Sri Lanka.

Fans often joked that Soumya retained his place in the national squad due to former coach Chandika Hathurusingha's support, but his recent form has proven otherwise.

Soumya has found rhythm with the bat, and his reward comes in the form of this franchise cricket opportunity.

On 10 November, the Lanka T10 draft saw players vying for slots in the six competing teams. Although Bangladeshi players weren't immediately selected, Soumya was eventually picked by Bangla Tigers Hambantota from the 'C' category of foreign players.

Bangla Tigers Hambantota, Soumya's new team, will compete against the Galle Marvels, which features fellow Bangladeshi star Shakib Al Hasan, who joined the league earlier through a direct signing. While Shakib will play for Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10, he will line up against them in the Lanka T10, creating an intriguing matchup for fans back home.

Organised by T10 Sports Management, the Lanka T10 is scheduled to begin in December and will feature six teams: Bangla Tigers Hambantota, Galle Marvels, Colombo Strikers, Kandy Bolts, Jaffna Titans, and Dambulla Jaguars Braves. Following a round-robin format, each team will play against the others before the top teams advance to the playoffs.

While Soumya's inclusion has generated excitement, he is far from the only notable name in the league. International stars such as Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Shahzad, Ali Khan, David Wiese, Benny Howell, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Amir, and Saim Ayub have all joined, adding a global appeal to the inaugural tournament.

