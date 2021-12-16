Bangla Channel swimming competition to begin in commemoration of nation's 50th Victory Day

On the occasion of Bangladesh's 50th anniversary of victory, a record 80 swimmers - amateur and professional - will participate in the 'Fortune Bangla Channel Swimming- 2021'.

It was informed through a press conference held at the conference room of the tourism board in Agargaon, Dhaka on Tuesday.

The swimming will begin on 20 December at 9.30 am from Shah Porir Dwip and end at the Saint Martin Islands.

The 16.1 kilometre-long channel was discovered by the late Kazi Hamidul Haque.

The Bangladesh Channel swimming first took place in 2006.

Jabed Ahmed, the CEO of the Bangladesh Tourism Board, was the chief guest at the press conference.

Faisal Mahmud, senior marketing manager of Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd. was also present.

Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd. is the chief benefactor of the program.

Lipton Sarker, who crossed the Bangla Channel as many as 17 times, stated, "International standards are maintained here. For safety, every swimmer is followed by a rescue lifeboat and a boat to show directions. This time a swimmer aged 10 years and 4 months is participating."