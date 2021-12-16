Bangla Channel swimming competition to begin in commemoration of nation's 50th Victory Day

Sports

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 01:21 pm

Related News

Bangla Channel swimming competition to begin in commemoration of nation's 50th Victory Day

The swimming will begin on 20 December at 9.30 am from Shah Porir Dwip and end at the Saint Martin Islands.

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 01:21 pm
Bangla Channel swimming competition to begin in commemoration of nation&#039;s 50th Victory Day

 

On the occasion of Bangladesh's 50th anniversary of victory, a record 80 swimmers - amateur and professional - will participate in the 'Fortune Bangla Channel Swimming- 2021'.

It was informed through a press conference held at the conference room of the tourism board in Agargaon, Dhaka on Tuesday.

The swimming will begin on 20 December at 9.30 am from Shah Porir Dwip and end at the Saint Martin Islands.

The 16.1 kilometre-long channel was discovered by the late Kazi Hamidul Haque.

The Bangladesh Channel swimming first took place in 2006.

Jabed Ahmed, the CEO of the Bangladesh Tourism Board, was the chief guest at the press conference.

Faisal Mahmud, senior marketing manager of Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd. was also present.

Bangladesh Edible Oil Ltd. is the chief benefactor of the program.

Lipton Sarker, who crossed the Bangla Channel as many as 17 times, stated, "International standards are maintained here. For safety, every swimmer is followed by a rescue lifeboat and a boat to show directions. This time a swimmer aged 10 years and 4 months is participating."

Others

swimming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

15h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

3h | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

19h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

21h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

21h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak