Bangamata SA Group Int'l Squash Tournament 2023 begins in Ctg

Bangamata SA Group International Squash Tournament 2023 has started for the second time in Chattogram city with the participation of eight countries.

Players apart from Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Kuwait and Egypt are participating in this tournament organized at Chattogram Club from 7-11 March.

Thirty-five male players are participating in the tournament organised by Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation.

Chattogram Division Additional Commissioner Dr Prakash Kanti Chowdhury inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest by unveiling the trophy at Chattogram Club on Tuesday (7 March).

Acting Chairman of Chattogram Club Ltd Zahirul Islam Chowdhury Alamgir, Vice President of the Federation Mirza Salman Ispahani, Chairman of SA Group Sahabuddin Alam, General Secretary of Squash Federation Federation Brigadier General GM Kamrul Islam SPP (retd), Squash Chattogram Club Ltd Member Incharge Md Salamat Ullah (Bahar) MBA, SA Group Managing Director Sajjad Arefin Alam along with invited guests, local and foreign squash players were also present at the event.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Prakash Kanti Chowdhury said that there is no alternative to sports in building a healthy nation. He asked everyone to work together to improve the skill and playing standards of the country's players by organizing such international tournaments.

SA Group Chairman Sahabuddin Alam said, "We are proud to be associated with this tournament organized in memory of Bangamata in continuation of last year. There is no alternative to sports in building a strong, talented and capable nation. SA Group of Industries is always committed to working towards this goal."

General Secretary of the Squash Federation Brigadier General GM Kamrul Islam SPP (retd) said, "We are delighted to organize the 2nd Bangamata International Squash Competition 2023 in collaboration with SA Group.

"We are determined to popularize the game of squash and enhance the country's reputation and image." He thanked SA Group for going all out to organize such a big competition."