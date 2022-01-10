'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022' held in festive mood

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022" was held today (January 10), marking the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's homecoming day.

An International Marathon race, titled "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022", supervised by Bangladesh Army, was organised today here for the second time in a row to highlight the significance and importance of the day.

A total of 364 athletes including 37 overseas athletes from 11 countries along with the hosts Bangladesh took part in this competition.

Photo: ISPR

The race was held in 10 categories with 41.195 km including full marathon and 21.0975 km including half marathon. The marathon race began from Banani Army Stadium and ended at Hatijheel.

Papia Khatun became the champion in the Full Marathon --Bangladesh women's category, clocking 3 hours 39 minutes and 50 seconds and Asif Biswas topped the list in the men's section after taking 2 hours 35 minutes and 12 seconds.

Md. Alamin clocked 1 hour 14 minutes and 33 seconds and Shamsun Nahar Ratna hit 1 hour 41 minutes and 16 seconds to become champions from Bangladesh Half Marathon --men's and women's category respectively.

Photo: ISPR

In Marathon's SAAF Male, India's Bugatha Srinu became champion while his compatriot Arat Dattaray Patil clinched the top spot in SAAF female.

Kenya's Rhonzas Lokitan Kiilimo secured top spot in Half Marathon-International male event. Soukaina Atanane of France got the top award from women's event in Half Marathon.

Vicente Kipsang Rono of Kenya clocked 2 hours 9 minutes 29 seconds to cross the 41.195 kilometer and became champion in International Elite Male Marathon . Morocco's Omar Ait Chitachen is the runner-up in this event after spending more than 20 seconds than Rono.

Photo: ISPR

Muliye Dekebo Haylemriyam of Ethiopia topped International Elite Female Marathon event, taking 2 hours 31 minutes and 39 seconds.

Earlier in the morning, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal inaugurated the competition at Banani Army Stadium. State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russell was present.

At the end of the Marathon, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed distributed prizes among the contestants. Senior military and civilian officials were present at the time.