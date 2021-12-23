"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022" to be held on Jan 10

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022" will be held on January 10, 2022 marking the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's homecoming day.

It was decided at a coordination meeting organized by the Bangladesh Army at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka Cantonment with chairman of the organizing committee and Chief of General Staff of Bangladesh Army Lieutenant Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan in the chair, said an ISPR press release.

The marathon will start from Army Stadium on January 10, 2021 at 05:30 am and will be ended in Hatirjheel Amphitheatre after passing through Banani- Kamal Ataturk Avenue-Gulsan-1, Gulsan 2 and Police Plaza area.

A total of 200 local and foreign runners from different countries including Mexico, France, Spain, Italy and Ukraine will participate in the Marathon, with 100 in the full marathon and 100 in the half marathon.

Around 30 runners will participate from SAFF countries including India, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

In association of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee and coordination of the Armed Forces Division, Bangladesh Army introduced the Marathon in 2021.

As part of international reorganization, the Marathon has managed to get permission from Asian Athletic Association and Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, it said.