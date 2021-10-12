Bangabandhu International Squash Tournament trophy unveiled

Bangabandhu International Squash Tournament: 2021 trophy is being unveiled by the General Manager of Ispahani Group Mr. Omar Hannan, Mr. Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury and Brigadier General Selim Akhtar (Retired), vice presidents of Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation, Brigadier General Kamrul Islam SPP (Retired), General Secretary of Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation, Mohammad Masud Karim, Secretary of National Sports Council and other officials.

The winning trophy for "Bangabandhu International Squash Tournament: 2021" marking the 100th birthday of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was unveiled Saturday.

Bangladesh will be organising the 5-days international tournament for the first time from 20 to 24 October, said a press release.

Sponsored by Ispahani Group, a total of 24 renowned squash players from multiple countries including Iran, Egypt, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will participate in the tournament.

Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation (BSRF) will manage the tournament while players from Canada, The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are also expected to participate.

The Gulshan Club, Army Squash Complex and Uttara Club will host all the games.

The winners of this tournament will also participate in an exhibition match in Chattogram on 25 October.

At the unveiling ceremony, Omar Hannan, general manager of ispahani group, Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury and Brigadier General Selim Akhtar, vice presidents of BSRF, Brigadier General Kamrul Islam, general secretary of BSRF, Mohammad Masud Karim, secretary of national sports council and other officials of BSRF and Ispahani Group were also present at the event.

In his speech, Omar Hannan paid tribute to the Father of the Nation and thanked the organisers on behalf of the group for giving the opportunity of sponsoring such a prestigious event.

The refreshment partner of the tournament is Blender's Choice Premium Tea and the hospitality partner is Gulshan Club.