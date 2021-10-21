Bando Design to represent Bangladesh in Fifco World Corporate Champions Cup 2021

Bando Design by Laila Group is one of the most successful corporate football teams in Bangladesh having won silverware in both Bangladesh and India. They are set to embark on a bigger mission as they represent Bangladesh at the third edition of the Fifco World Corporate Champions Cup 2021 to be held from 22nd October in Dubai, UAE.

The first edition was held in Montreal, Canada in 2018 where Mexico was crowned Champion followed by the second edition in Monaco in 2019 where Iran was the winner.

The WCCC is organised by the 'International Federation of Corporate Football' (Fifco), which is headquartered in Canada with 60-member nations as of now.

The chairman of Laila Group and former President of BGMEA, Md. Siddiqur Rahman and Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director of Sheltech and Director of BGMEA, are jointly sponsoring the Bangladeshi team to participate in this international event.

The team is set to fly to Dubai on 20th October. FIFCO President Albert Zbily expressed being proud to have a Bangladeshi Corporate Team for the very first time in this grand event.

The event is supported by the Dubai Sports Council & Tourism Dubai, with High 5 Events working as the host.

Bando qualified for the WCCC after being crowned as the BGMEA Cup 2020 Champion.

"It is a matter of pride for us to have our own team contesting in this 5V5 futsal tournament against Corporate Champions from Canada, Ireland, Morocco, Monaco, Nigeria, Iran, Mali, Tunisia, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, RCD Congo, & host team UAE," Bando said in a press release.

The opening ceremony and the tournament will kick off on Friday 22 October and conclude with the final on 24 October at 3 pm BST.

The Facebook page of Fifco World Corporate Champions Cup and YouTube channel Fifco TV will broadcast all the matches live with the help of Pakistan based sports media company Sportsfever360.

The Bando football team is owned by Samira Alam and led by the all-time corporate football top-scorer of Bangladesh Imranur Rahman with 377 goals in 189 official tournament matches.

The team has some notable corporate footballers in Mobarak, Rajib, Peash and Mehatab.