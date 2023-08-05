Bando beat Laila Group in final, clinch Ascent Cup title

Bando clinched their third Ascent Cup title, beating Laila Group in the final of the tournament on Saturday.

The day kicked off with two Bowl Semifinals that had everyone on the edge of their seats. Garda Shield faced Infotitan, while Optimizely squared off against Incepta. Optimizely continued their habit of winning knockout matches in shootouts, securing their spot in the Bowl Finals. On the other hand, Infotitan dominated their game, showcasing their prowess with a commanding 6-1 win to book their place in the finals.

In the thrilling Bowl Final, Optimizely jumped to an early lead, only to witness Infotitans mount a spirited comeback, taking the lead in the second half. Optimizely fought tooth and nail to level the score and pushed the game to their third consecutive shootouts, but alas, they narrowly lost to Infotitans, with a 3-2 margin.

Next up, the Plate Finals delivered an intense and passion-filled showdown between the dominating Neo Zipper and the formidable Securex. Neo took an early lead, but Securex fought back valiantly to level the game. It became an intense battle of possession and a barrage of attacks from both ends of the court. Neo Zipper, unfortunate to have missed out on the Cup, displayed a spectacular performance to find their second goal, as Securex gave it their all on the field. In the end, Neo emerged victorious with a 4-1 triumph, but Securex can hold their heads high for the remarkable journey they undertook.

Before the eagerly anticipated Cup Finals, we had an exhibition game, "Power of She," inspired by Bangladesh women's teams' SAFF Women's Championship victory, aimed at encouraging women to participate in this magnificent game of football. The Blue team featured Warda Ashraf, Trina Hasan, Architect Zannat Jui, Arshia Anwar, Ameena Ali, and Shabrina Shaheed. Meanwhile, the Red team included Adiba Hossain, Eza Chowdhury, Marjuka Chowdhury, Saba Tinni Rahman, Farzana Rahman, and Barrister Benazir Sarkar, all of whom are well-established in their respective fields of work.

In a title clash, the two-time champions Bando faced their sister concern Laila Group, vying for the Cup for the third time in a row. While some may have assumed the result was predestined in the boardroom, the game itself unfolded as a fierce battle between rivals.

As expected, Bando took the lead in the first half, only for Laila to swiftly respond with a goal of their own. Yet, just before halftime, Bando regained their advantage and held onto it until the final whistle, clinching their third Ascent Cup, with two victories in the last three years.