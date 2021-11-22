BAN vs PAK: Tigers whitewashed after final over thriller

We're into the final match of the 3-match T20I series which has already been won by Pakistan. They scraped through in the first game, but were commanding in the second. The hosts didn't help themselves one bit either, with the batting being as mediocre as it comes. Pakistan have already won the series but can Bangladesh avoid a whitewash and end their seven-match losing streak in the format? Pakistan, meanwhile, could to try out more players. Also, Shoaib Malik is unavailable for this game due to the illness of his child and has departed for Dubai.

05:45 pm

26 needed off the last four overs. It comes down to eight off the final one. Mahmudullah puts his hand up, despite not having bowled earlier in the game. And what drama it led to! A couple of wickets early to get the crowd screaming at the top of their voice, before a six from Iftikhar and a fierce blow off the final ball from Nawaz crushed their dreams. It's the closest the Bangladesh bowlers have got all series, as they've found themselves having to compensate for the lack of runs from their batters. No Shakib, no Tamim, and no Mushfiq, and there've been no runs at all with Bangladesh struggling on a tired Dhaka pitch. It shouldn't have been so difficult for Pakistan given how well they were placed. But you can't complain from a neutral's standpoint.

Pakistan: 127-5 (20 ov)

05:21 pm

Shohidul bowls a lovely 19th over to take the match to the last over.

Pakistan: 117-2 (19 ov)

05:13 pm

The Pakistan batters are taking it deep as they fail to hit any boundary on Taskin's 18th over.

Pakistan: 110-2 (18 ov)

04:58 pm

Dangerous Rizwan departs as debutant Shohidul Islam bowls him out with a cross-seam delivery to pick up his first T20I wicket.

Pakistan: 83-2 (15.1 ov)

04:49 pm

Rizwan is batting beautifully with his partner Haider playing each and every bowler comfortably and brilliantly. It is an easy target to chase for the visitors now from here.

Pakistan: 80-1 (14 ov)

04:30 pm

Taskin Ahmed comes back to the pitch from his apparent finger injury while Pakistan feel comfortable chasing the target of 125 runs.

Pakistan: 46-1 (10 ov)

04:18 pm

Leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob picks up the important wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam to give an all important breakthrough to Bangladesh.

Pakistan: 32-1 (7 ov)

04:13 pm

Taskin Ahmed leaves the field as Babar Azam's straight drive hit his finger on his own bowling. Pakistan start steadily but with control at the end of powerplay.

Pakistan: 28-0 (6 ov)

03:59 pm

Pakistan have started slowly in their pursuit of 125 runs as they've bagged 9 from the first 3 overs without losing any wicket.

Mahedi, Taskin and Nasum have bowled an over each.

Pakistan: 9-0 (3 ov)

03:37 pm

Bangladesh batters fail to convert a good outing in the middle overs to a strong finish once again. Naim, Afif, and Shamim were looking to be in a good touch but they failed to capitalize on their responsibility and timing. Naim faced 50 deliveries, being in the crease for 17 overs, only to score 47 runs. The pressure created by the opener playing dot balls put others under pressure. Tigers could only manage to put 124 runs on the board in the third and final T20I of the series.

Bangladesh: 124-7 (20 ov)

03:31 pm

Mahmudullah Riyad tries to clear the boundary but the fielder on the deep takes a good catch to dismiss him.

Bangladesh: 116-6 (19.1 ov)

03:29 pm

Nurul Hasan Sohan hits a boundary and immediately gets out on the next ball.

Bangladesh: 116-5 (19 ov)

03:26 pm

Naim Sheikh once again fails to finish strongly after being set for a long time in the crease. The opener scored 47 (50) in a T20I match.

Bangladesh: 110-4 (18.3 ov)

03:18 pm

Skipper Mahmudullah is failing to capitalize the final overs with the set but poorly timed batting of Naim.

Bangladesh: 100-3 (17 ov)

03:03 pm

Naim and Afif were set in the crease and looked to attack visitor bowlers every now and then. However, a googly from Usman dismisses Afif for 20 (21).

Bangladesh: 80-3 (14.2 ov)

02:52 pm

Afif Hossain starts the over of Usman Qadir with a six and ends the over with another six to pick up 14 runs in the over.

Bangladesh: 69-2 (12 ov)

02:46 pm

Naim punishes Usman's loose deliveries with a six and a four on the leg side.

Bangladesh: 52-2 (10 ov)

02:36 pm

Shamim Hossain tries to counter attack the leg-spinner Usman Qadir but gives his wicket away to the fielder on the boundary.

Bangladesh: 37-2 (7.2 ov)

02:30 pm

Shamim and Naim are trying to build a partnership as a steady powerplay finishes.

Bangladesh: 33-1 (6 ov)

02:20 pm

Shamim Hossain uses the pace of Shahnawaz Dhani perfectly to hit two consecutive ground boundaries.

Bangladesh: 23-1 (4 ov)

02:07 pm

Shahnawaz Dhani bowls a beautiful and pacey in-swinging delivery on yorker length to take the wicket of Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Shamim Hossain comes in to the crease.

Bangladesh: 7-1 (1.3 ov)

01:50 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first for the third straight match.

Shamim Hossain, Shohidul Islam (debut), Nasum Ahmed are in for Bangladesh. Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are not playing. Mustafizur has a side strain, Shoriful a groin issue. Saif has been dropped and sent to Chattogram to prepare for the first Test.

Shahnawaz Dhani is making debut for Pakistan.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani