BAN vs PAK: Shadab-Nawaz partnership takes Pakistan to four-wicket win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

26 runs in the last two overs and Bangladesh will take some momentum going into the chase. The first part though was shambolic as the new-look top-order struggled for fluency. They were reduced to 15 for 3 in the 5th over and didn't really recover. Afif Hossain played a nice little cameo, but his team needed more than just 36. There were useful hands from Nurul and Mahedi, as the hosts added 87 in the last set of 10 overs. For Pakistan, the return to form for Hasan Ali was welcome news and the debutants acquitted themselves pretty well. You'd back them to chase down 127, considering their recent form. But Bangladesh will look to make it as difficult as possible.

05:45 pm

Bangladesh lose the match from a dominating position once again. Time passes but the death over woes keep on continuing for the Tigers. Nawaz and Shadab bat brilliantly to finish the game in flying colours for their nation Pakistan. The wicket of Khushdil made you think that Bangladesh were ahead going into the final three overs. But Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz produced a display of powerhitting that was almost out of place on a pitch where everyone seemed to struggle. A freak partnership of 36 off just 15 balls to wrap it all up in style. Pakistan were struggling at 40/4 after 10 overs chasing 128.

Pakistan: 132-6 (19.2 ov)

05:37 pm

Mustafizur and Shoriful's expensive overs cost Tigers the match from a rather dominating position.

Pakistan: 126-6 (19 ov)

05:24 pm

Shoriful brings up the important wicket of Khushdil as Bangladesh feel delighted and confident about the match once again.

Pakistan: 96-6 (16.5 ov)

05:19 pm

Khushdil is playing a handy innings as he is being the key man for his team's chase.

Pakistan: 90-5 (16 ov)

05:08 pm

Taskin Ahmed gets hit for a boundary but comes back strong with a fuller delivery and Sohan takes a very good catch to dismiss dangerous Fakhar Zaman.

Pakistan: 80-5 (14.2 ov)

04:55 pm

Fakhar Zaman is the man Bangladeshi bowlers would like to pick the wicket of as he can get dangerous with time.

Pakistan: 55-4 (12 ov)

04:38 pm

Bangladesh have been phenomenal on the field to create pressure on Pakistan batters.

Pakistan: 32-4 (8 ov)

04:30 pm

Bangladesh are one the driving seat as they dominate the powerplay. Sohan, with his brilliant sense, runs Malik out.

Pakistan: 24-4 (6 ov)

04:22 pm

Mahedi Hasan takes the wicket of Haider Ali and Bangladesh are flying high.

Pakistan: 23-3 (5 ov)

04:15 pm

Taskin Ahmed bowls a lovely in-swing to take the big fish Babar Azam bowled out.

Pakistan: 22-2 (4 ov)

04:10 pm

Mustafizur Rahman bowls the in-form Mohammad Rizwan out with a perfect in-swing delivery and beautiful seam placement.

Pakistan: 16-1 (3 ov)

03:45 pm

Bangladesh finish their innings on a high note as they score 87 runs in the last 10 overs. Previously, they scored only 40 runs in the first 10 overs with wickets falling here and there. Afif 36 (34), Sohan 28 (22), and Mahedi 30 (20)* powered the Tigers to a much needed total of 127 runs.

Bangladesh: 127-7 (20 ov)

03:35 pm

Hasan Ali is having a brilliant day with the ball as he picks up his third wicket of the innings. He finishes his spell with 3-22 (4 overs).

Bangladesh: 112-7 (19 ov)

03:25 pm

Sohan looks to hit a big six but gets caught behind the wicket. Meanwhile, Hasan gives him a send off.

Bangladesh: 96-6 (17 ov)

03:20 pm

Sohan and Mahedi are dealing in boundaries as they look to be in a good touch. However, Hasan Ali still has two overs to bowl.

Bangladesh: 92-5 (16 ov)

03:06 pm

Afif Hossain gets out after a good innings of 36 runs from 34 balls. Shadab Khan bowls a lovely googly to help Rizwan stump Afif out.

Bangladesh: 62-5 (13 ov)

02:57 pm

Afif Hossain is taking the control of the batting lineup as he brings the momentum back with a big over off Nawaz.

Bangladesh: 55-4 (11 ov)

02:48 pm

Just when a little partnership was building up, Nawaz bowls Mahmudullah out to put Bangladesh under more pressure.

Bangladesh: 40-4 (9 overs)

02:42 pm

Skipper Mahmudullah is on track to rebuild the innings of the Tigers along with youngster Afif Hossain.

Bangladesh: 37-3 (8 ov)

02:33 pm

Pakistan bowlers dominated the powerplay as Bangladesh's scoring woes continue.

Bangladesh: 25-3 (6 ov)

02:25 pm

Bangladesh fall in deep trouble as they lose the third wicket of Nazmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh: 15-3 (4.4 ov)

02:16 pm

Bangladesh in early troubles as debutant Saif Hassan joins Naim to the dugout scoring only 1 from 8 deliveries.

Bangladesh: 10-2 (3 ov)

02:07 pm

Naim Sheikh is the first wicket to fall for Bangladesh as Hasan Ali bowls a wide swinging ball.

Bangladesh: 3-1 (1.1 ov)

01:45 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Shaheen sits out from the XII Pakistan named yesterday. Bangladesh are playing legspinner Aminul Islam, and three pace bowlers - Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam. Saif Hassan makes his debut.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Aminul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf