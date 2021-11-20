BAN vs PAK: Mustafiz gets Babar out cheaply; Pakistan 12-1 after 3 overs chasing 109

Hello and welcome to our live match updates of the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National cricket stadium.

Here, we will provide you with all the big moments and events from the match where Bangladesh will look to bounce back after losing the first T20I by four wickets.

4:13 pm - Babar chops on again

Babar Azam has been in splendid form during the T20 World Cup but his series so far against Bangladesh has not been a memorable one. After being dismissed cheaply by chopping the ball onto his wicket in the 1st T20I, he did the same again here. In the first match the bowler was Taskin Ahmed, who got a length ball to cramp Babar for room. Here, the bowler was Mustafizur Rahman, who bowled a slightly wider delivery which Babar tried to drive by ended up dragging it onto his stumps. He departed after scoring just one run from five balls.

1st innings

Bangladesh had moments where they looked good, especially in the Afif Hossain and Najmul Hossain Shanto partnership, but none of those two managed to stay till the end and eventually the team has scored a total that looks way below what would challenge this Pakistan batting lineup. The innings had just eight boundaries and one six and that really showed just how poor the overall batting effort from the hosts has been once again. There will also be questions raised as to why Bangladesh didn't bring any changes to the lineup in this match after the loss in the 1st T20I and why captain Mahmudullah Riyad chose to bat first after winning the toss.

3:50 pm - Bangladesh manage paltry total

With the fall of regular wickets and the tail exposed, Bangladesh managed to survive the ignominy of being all-out within 20 overs but they managed just 108 runs in those overs. The Pakistan bowlers made sure that they stuck to their lines and lengths and the Bangladesh batters - Taskin Ahmed and Aminul Islam Biplob - were unable to score freely in the last few overs.

3:40 pm - Bangladesh crawling as regular wickets fall

Nurul Hasan Sohan is the latest player to depart as Shaheen Shah Afridi has his second wicket. Bangladesh cross 100 but with time running out, it's very clear that they're meandering towards a below-par total against Pakistan on a decent wicket.

3:28 pm - Bangladesh in danger of being bowled out

Things go from bad to worse for Bangladesh as Mahedi Hasan is the latest to depart. Nurul Hasan Sohan is the last recognised batter as the new man in as leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob. Mahedi lost his wicket by trying to loft one over the bowler's head but instead chipped it straight back to the bowler, Mohammad Nawaz. Four overs are still left for Sohan and the tail to survive and getting a score around 120 even seems difficult now.

3:18 pm - Mahmudullah, Shanto depart in consecutive overs

And just like that, Bangladesh find themselves in all sorts of trouble as captain Mahmudullah Riyad lost his wicket in the 13th over and then Najmul Hossain Shanto departed in the following over. Mahmudullah edged a short ball by Haris Rauf to the keeper Mohammad Rizwan, scoring 12 from 15 balls while Shanto tried to get to the pitch of a flighted ball from Shadab Khan only to chip it back to the bowler. Shanto scored 40 from 34 balls. A score of around 150 looks very far away now with not much batting left.

Bangladesh are 64/3 after 10 overs.



What target will they set for Pakistan?#BANvPAK | https://t.co/7GmKXQTuEn pic.twitter.com/fhQoKsjsyY— ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2021

3:00 pm - Shanto gets a move on

Najmul Hossain Shanto started to play his shots and up the ante after the dismissal of Afif Hossain. He regularly went onto the back foot and played the pull shot against the Pakistan spinners - Shadab Khan and Mohammad Newaz - to get boundaries. The running between the wickets was also good with captain Mahmudullah Riyad also regularly milking singles by hitting the ball into gaps.

2:50 pm - Shadab gets Afif again

It didn't take long for Shadab Khan to get the wicket of Afif Hossain though. Just in his second over Afif looked to play a scoop against Shadab and ended up messing up the shot and giving an easy catch to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan. Afif scored 20 from 21 balls and really should have kicked on to score more.

Bangladesh are 36/2 after the Powerplay with Afif Hossain and Najmul Hossain looking to rebuild.#BANvPAK | https://t.co/7GmKXQTuEn pic.twitter.com/zKVMdKxw96— ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2021

2:38 pm - Afif-Shanto partnership keep things steady

Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf were brought on by Pakistan captain Babar Azam, but Afif Hossain and Najmul Hossain Shanto kept things ticking along nicely and rotating the strike regularly. With the pitch playing nicely, Bangladesh will hope that one of these two can carry on till the end of the innings for Bangladesh to post a challenging total.

2:29 pm - Shoaib Malik comes on for a rare bowl

Experienced Pakistani campaigner Shoaib Malik came in for a rare bowl as the first change bowler. The 39-year-old was dealt with well enough as his first over went for seven runs as Najmul Hossain Shanto started to play some shots along with Afif Hossain.

2:20 pm - Afif attacks, then attacked

A dramatic third over as Afif Hossain hit the first ball by Shaheen Shah Afridi for six, only to be hit on the leg by the bowler in the next delivery and requiring treatment. Thankfully, Bangladesh didn't lose any more wickets this over and managed to add 12 runs to the total.

Brilliant start for Pakistan!



They have reduced Bangladesh to 5/2 in two overs.#BANvPAK | https://t.co/7GmKXQTuEn pic.twitter.com/NHmB2S67dp— ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2021

2:11 pm - Both openers gone in consecutive overs

The decision to bat first from Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad already feels like a bad one as Naim Sheikh was caught at first slip to a length delivery by Mohammad Wasim. Naim failed to move his feet and get to the pitch of the ball and just wafted at the delivery to give the fast bowler an easy wicket.

2:04 pm - Saif succumbs to the Shaheen yorker

It took just one delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi to get the wicket of Saif Hassan, who has looked very nervous in the international stage so far, as he went for a golden duck.

1:30 pm - Toss

Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first once again, against Pakistan. He says the team remains unchanged from the 1st T20I. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Babar Azam says he would have bowled first as well and Shaheen Shah Afridi comes into the side in place of last match's player of the match Hasan Ali.

The XIs for you

Bangladesh: Naim, Saif, Shanto, Afif, Mahmudullah (capt), Nurul (wk), Mahedi, Aminul, Taskin, Shoriful, Mustafizur

Pakistan: Rizwan (wk), Babar (capt), Fakhar, Haider, Malik, Khushdil, Shadab, Nawaz, Rauf, Afridi, Wasim