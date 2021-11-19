BAN vs PAK: Mahmudullah, Afif look to rebuild the innings

Those who hadn't been following international cricket for the last week or so can't be faulted to think that the World Cup is still on. After all, India are facing New Zealand and Bangladesh are taking on Pakistan today. Who'd have thought that a day would come when we would have two bilateral series starting well inside a week of the World Cup final, that too one featuring a finalist. Anyways, that's how modern-day cricket is and no wonder, scheduling and bubble life are being talked about so much. This series has already spiked in hype albeit for some off-field drama, but even without that, a Bangladesh-Pakistan duel is always a potential masala, given the hot-headed nature of both teams. There is an obvious gulf in class between the two sides now, but in this format, anything can happen. One team is eyeing a transition, the other looking to extend positive momentum. Let's hope we get a cracking series.

02:42 pm

Skipper Mahmudullah is on track to rebuild the innings of the Tigers along with youngster Afif Hossain.

Bangladesh: 37-3 (8 ov)

02:33 pm

Pakistan bowlers dominated the powerplay as Bangladesh's scoring woes continue.

Bangladesh: 25-3 (6 ov)

02:25 pm

Bangladesh fall in deep trouble as they lose the third wicket of Nazmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh: 15-3 (4.4 ov)

02:16 pm

Bangladesh in early troubles as debutant Saif Hassan joins Naim to the dugout scoring only 1 from 8 deliveries.

Bangladesh: 10-2 (3 ov)

02:07 pm

Naim Sheikh is the first wicket to fall for Bangladesh as Hasan Ali bowls a wide swinging ball.

Bangladesh: 3-1 (1.1 ov)

01:45 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Shaheen sits out from the XII Pakistan named yesterday. Bangladesh are playing legspinner Aminul Islam, and three pace bowlers - Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam. Saif Hassan makes his debut.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Aminul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf