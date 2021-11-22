BAN vs PAK: Afif's couple of sixes take Bangladesh to 69-2 after 12 overs

We're into the final match of the 3-match T20I series which has already been won by Pakistan. They scraped through in the first game, but were commanding in the second. The hosts didn't help themselves one bit either, with the batting being as mediocre as it comes. Pakistan have already won the series but can Bangladesh avoid a whitewash and end their seven-match losing streak in the format? Pakistan, meanwhile, could to try out more players. Also, Shoaib Malik is unavailable for this game due to the illness of his child and has departed for Dubai.

02:52 pm

Afif Hossain starts the over of Usman Qadir with a six and ends the over with another six to pick up 14 runs in the over.

Bangladesh: 69-2 (12 ov)

02:46 pm

Naim punishes Usman's loose deliveries with a six and a four on the leg side.

Bangladesh: 52-2 (10 ov)

02:36 pm

Shamim Hossain tries to counter attack the leg-spinner Usman Qadir but gives his wicket away to the fielder on the boundary.

Bangladesh: 37-2 (7.2 ov)

02:30 pm

Shamim and Naim are trying to build a partnership as a steady powerplay finishes.

Bangladesh: 33-1 (6 ov)

02:20 pm

Shamim Hossain uses the pace of Shahnawaz Dhani perfectly to hit two consecutive ground boundaries.

Bangladesh: 23-1 (4 ov)

02:07 pm

Shahnawaz Dhani bowls a beautiful and pacey in-swinging delivery on yorker length to take the wicket of Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Shamim Hossain comes in to the crease.

Bangladesh: 7-1 (1.3 ov)

01:50 pm

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first for the third straight match.

Shamim Hossain, Shohidul Islam (debut), Nasum Ahmed are in for Bangladesh. Saif Hassan, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam are not playing. Mustafizur has a side strain, Shoriful a groin issue. Saif has been dropped and sent to Chattogram to prepare for the first Test.

Shahnawaz Dhani is making debut for Pakistan.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani