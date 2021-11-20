BAN vs PAK: Afif, Shanto look to rebuild after early stutters; Bangladesh 30-2 after 5 overs

Hello and welcome to our live match updates of the 2nd T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National cricket stadium.

Here, we will provide you with all the big moments and events from the match where Bangladesh will look to bounce back after losing the first T20I by four wickets.

2:29 pm - Shoaib Malik comes on for a rare bowl

Experienced Pakistani campaigner Shoaib Malik came in for a rare bowl as the first change bowler. The 39-year-old was dealt with well enough as his first over went for seven runs as Najmul Hossain Shanto started to play some shots along with Afif Hossain.

2:20 pm - Afif attacks, then attacked

A dramatic third over as Afif Hossain hit the first ball by Shaheen Shah Afridi for six, only to be hit on the leg by the bowler in the next delivery and requiring treatment. Thankfully, Bangladesh didn't lose any more wickets this over and managed to add 12 runs to the total.

2:11 pm - Both openers gone in consecutive overs

The decision to bat first from Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad already feels like a bad one as Naim Sheikh was caught at first slip to a length delivery by Mohammad Wasim. Naim failed to move his feet and get to the pitch of the ball and just wafted at the delivery to give the fast bowler an easy wicket.

2:04 pm - Saif succumbs to the Shaheen yorker

It took just one delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi to get the wicket of Saif Hassan, who has looked very nervous in the international stage so far, as he went for a golden duck.

1:30 pm - Toss

Mahmudullah Riyad has won the toss and decided to bat first once again, against Pakistan. He says the team remains unchanged from the 1st T20I. On the other hand, Pakistan captain Babar Azam says he would have bowled first as well and Shaheen Shah Afridi comes into the side in place of last match's player of the match Hasan Ali.

The XIs for you

Bangladesh: Naim, Saif, Shanto, Afif, Mahmudullah (capt), Nurul (wk), Mahedi, Aminul, Taskin, Shoriful, Mustafizur

Pakistan: Rizwan (wk), Babar (capt), Fakhar, Haider, Malik, Khushdil, Shadab, Nawaz, Rauf, Afridi, Wasim