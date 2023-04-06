BAN vs IRE, Day 3: Ireland fight back to keep Tigers at bay

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 12:26 pm

BAN vs IRE, Day 3: Ireland fight back to keep Tigers at bay

Not many people expected the match to go beyond the morning session today, but Ireland have proved everyone wrong.

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 12:26 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Ireland batters have fought back brilliantly in the first session of the third day in Mirpur. Not many people expected the match to go beyond the morning session today, but Ireland have proved everyone wrong.

Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker saw off the first session taking Ireland to 93 for five after 47 overs. 

Even though the spinners bowled the majority of the overs and the onus was on them to clean up the Irish batting lineup, pacer Shoriful Islam picked up the only wicket in the first session. He sent Peter Moor back to the pavilion for 16 after the latter built a 38-run partnership in 154 balls with Tector.

Tector has not put a foot wrong, after getting a life early on in the day when Litton Das dropped him. Tucker has stuck with Tector and the duo has cut down the Tigers' lead to just 62 now. 

Tector is unbeaten on 43 and Tucker has bagged 24 runs. 

 

 

