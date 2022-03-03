Ban vs Afg: Litton's fifth T20I fifty helps Bangladesh post 155/8 in first innings

Litton Das' fifth T20I fifty helped Bangladesh cross 150 in the first T20I against Afghanistan. They posted 155 for eight in 20 overs.

Electing to bat first, Bangladesh once again failed to make good use of the field restrictions of the first six overs. Mohammad Naim retained his spot in the XI despite a poor BPL season. But the southpaw had no answers to Fazalhaq Farooqi's full and straight delivery. He was at first given not out but Afghanistan took a review and Naim (2 off 5) was adjudged leg-before.

Debutant opener Munim Shahriar struck three boundaries - one off Farooqi and two off Mujeeb Ur Rahman - but was trapped in front by Rashid Khan while trying to sweep in his first over. Munim scored a run-a-ball 17. Bangladesh were 37 for two after six.

Shakib Al Hasan, in at four, did not have a great time with the bat too and was dismissed by Qais Ahmed in the 8th over. Litton Das played some delightful strokes coming in at three. He and captain Mahmudullah took 17 from the 10th over that took the score to 71 for three at halfway point.

But the skipper's innings was short-lived as he was pinned leg-before by debutant Azmatullah Omarzai in the 11th over.

Litton notched up his fifth T20I fifty off just 34 deliveries in the 14th over. At the 16-over mark, they were 114 for four with two well-set batters - Litton and Afif Hossain - in the middle.

Litton tried to accelerate and in the process lost his wicket to Farooqi in the 17th over. He top-scored for Bangladesh with a sublime 60 off 44 balls. Afif (25 off 24) soon followed him. The partnership between them yielded 46 off 6.2 overs.

Rashid Khan contributed to two run-outs but the hosts took 28 off the remaining 2.4 overs after Afif's dismissal. The last five overs yielded 45 runs. Farooqi and Omarzai took a couple of wickets each.