'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) doesn't seem to stop making comical errors. The tickets for the match suggest that it would begin at 10 pm instead of 10 am. Now it's written on the official team sheet that one of the teams participating in the match is 'Bamgladesh', not Bangladesh.

The sheet has been provided to the journalists covering the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Chattogram. It was sent to the WhatsApp group of the BCB by the media manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The team sheet had signatures of Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque and manager Nafees Iqbal.

The BCB is known for making these kinds of blunders. Just a few days ago, it morphed Shohidul Islam's head on Shakib Al Hasan's body in a social media post.