Bairstow returns after injury layoff, hits breezy 97 in comeback innings

Sports

Reuters
26 April, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 12:35 pm

Related News

Bairstow returns after injury layoff, hits breezy 97 in comeback innings

Bairstow struck 13 fours and two sixes in his 88-ball display at Headingley on Tuesday and is expected to feature for Yorkshire's first-choice team next week.

Reuters
26 April, 2023, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 12:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jonny Bairstow scored 97 runs for Yorkshire's second string against Nottinghamshire on his return from a leg injury, as the England batsman looks to build his fitness ahead of the home Ashes series against Australia.

Bairstow struck 13 fours and two sixes in his 88-ball display at Headingley on Tuesday and is expected to feature for Yorkshire's first-choice team next week.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had not played since suffering a freak injury on a golf course in September, which ruled him out of the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup and test series in Pakistan and New Zealand.

Yorkshire's 2nd XI coach Tom Smith said Bairstow was a "little bit nervous" ahead of the match but settled in quickly as he batted at number four.

"Once he got going, he looked like he'd never been away," said Smith after Yorkshire ended day one of the four-day contest on 437-7.

"Watching him towards the end, the way he plays the late cut, the way he drives the ball, the way he played the spinner, one shot over extra cover showed that international class."

The five-test Ashes series will begin at Edgbaston on June 16. England lost the previous edition 4-0 in Australia.

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

1h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

1d | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

10m | TBS Stories
A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

1h | TBS Stories
Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

17h | TBS Stories
How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt