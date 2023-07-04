Bairstow dismissal going to 'galvanise' England, says McCullum

Sports

AFP
04 July, 2023, 11:40 am
04 July, 2023

But England coach Brendon McCullum also believes the incident can act as a lightning rod for a fightback in the series.

Photo: Courtesy
The third Test gets underway at Headingley on Thursday, with Australia aiming to secure a much coveted Ashes win away from home.

But England coach Brendon McCullum also believes the incident can act as a lightning rod for a fightback in the series.

"In the end, they made a play, they've got to live with that. We would have made a different play but that's life," said the former New Zealand captain.

"In time, we'll see, but I get the feeling that it might have an effect on them.

"I don't know if it's anger, but our unit is galvanised. There are times as a coach where you've got to reduce emotion because it's going to bubble over and you can make poor decisions, but there's times when you allow emotion to go because it's going to galvanise the unit.

"That's what I felt this emotion did for the side. I looked around the group and the guys were a little upset. If that helps us to win those key moments in the next Test, then I'm all for it."

Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott has called for Australia to apologise.

"Australia need to have a think about what they did and make a full public apology," Boycott wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

"We all make mistakes in the heat of the moment. People will think better of the Australians if they put their hands up and say "we got it wrong".

"That is the way to go. Let's see over the next few days if they are man enough to do that."

