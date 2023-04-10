Baena files complaint with police after alleged assault by Real Madrid star Valverde

10 April, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 01:31 pm

Baena, a Spain Under-21 international, allegedly got into a heated argument with Valverde shortly after the game on Saturday.

Photo: AFP
Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena has filed a police report after alleging that Real Madrid's Federico Valverde assaulted him following Saturday's La Liga match.

Baena, a Spain Under-21 international, allegedly got into a heated argument with Valverde shortly after the game.

According to AS, Baena was punched while walking to the Villarreal team bus while looking at his phone.

Baena played the entire La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu, assisting Samuel Chukwueze's late goal as Villarreal defeated Real Madrid 3-2.

The club said: "Villarreal CF player Alex Baena was assaulted last night while on his way to the team bus after the match against Real Madrid CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

"Faced with this situation, the player has decided to file a complaint against the aggressor with the police.

"Once again, Villarreal CF rejects any act of violence and firmly believes in the player's version of events and will support him throughout this process."

Baena has denied making crude personal remarks about Valverde before the alleged attack.

The 21-year-old has represented Spain at every age-grade level since under-16 and has made over 50 appearances for Villarreal since making his senior debut in July 2020.

Valverde and Los Blancos have yet to respond to Saturday's alleged incident.

