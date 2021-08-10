'Back together' - Neymar announces Messi signing for PSG

10 August, 2021, 07:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Lionel Messi's former Barca and to be Paris Saint-German teammate Neymar has all but confirmed Messi's arrival to the  Parc des Princes. 

Neymar posted a video on his Instagram story which wrote 'Back together' with a video of him Messi during their time together at FC Barcelona. 

It has been reported that Neymar played a key part behind Messi signing for the Ligue 1 giants. The Brazilian has been calling Messi, texting him and announcing to his teammates last weekend that Leo was coming.

Neymar and Messi played 161 matches together from 2013/14 season to 2016/17 season before Neymar joined PSG. Messi scored 36 goals by Neymar while Neymar bagged 20 goals assisted by Lionel Messi during their time together.

There has been a lot going on regarding Messi's departure from his boyhood club Barcelona. But it was confirmed earlier today that Messi will be leaving Barca to join PSG as a free agent

