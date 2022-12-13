Back problem resurfaces for Virat Kohli ahead of first Test against Bangladesh

Several cricketers from both teams have been sidelined due to injuries but the touring India side have been hit harder by injuries. In the second ODI against Bangladesh, their captain Rohit Sharma sustained an injury and had to head back home. Pacer Deepak Chahar also returned home.

A few days later, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were also ruled out. Now, the team's batting mainstay Virat Kohli's name could be added to the list.

The first Test between Bangladesh and India will start on 14 December at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. There are concerns about Kohli's availability in the second Test as he looked in a fair amount of discomfort in Tuesday's practice session due to an old back injury. However, nothing has been officially announced by the Indian team about Kohli's injury yet.

Kohli suffered a back injury for the first time in 2018 before going to play County cricket. Owing to the same injury, he did not play the second Test against South Africa in January this year and it looks like the injury has returned.

He was seen batting with discomfort during the practice session. In between batting at the nets, Kohli had his back massaged by the physio but It did not help. The condition of the back did not improve. Kohli left the net after batting for a while as he didn't feel too well. However, the BCCI did not say anything about it. But if the condition doesn't improve, Kohli could miss out on the first Test.