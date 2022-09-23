Babar, Rizwan go past Rohit-Dhawan opening duo to script massive T20I world record

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 September, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2022, 11:21 am

Following the end of the game, the Pakistan duo reached 1929 opening partnership runs in T20Is, and it's safe to say they're not stopping anytime soon.

The Pakistan opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan produced a magnificent outing in the 2nd T20I of the series against England, as they forged an unbeaten 203-run stand to steer the side to a 10-wicket win in Karachi. It was an innings of magnanimous proportions from Babar who made a much-needed return to run-scoring, smashing an unbeaten 110 off 66 deliveries, while Rizwan scored 88* off 51 balls in a chasing masterclass at the National Stadium.

Thanks to their knock, Pakistan have leveled the seven-match series 1-1 after England had registered a six-wicket win in the first game at the same venue.

En route to their opening stand, the duo of Babar and Rizwan also forged a world record as they surpassed India's star openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The Indian duo held the record for highest partnership runs in T20Is (1743); however, Babar and Rizwan went past them in the second match of the series.

Following the end of the game, the Pakistan duo reached 1929 opening partnership runs in T20Is, and it's safe to say they're not stopping anytime soon. Here is the list of most runs as opening duo in the shortest format of the game (international T20s)

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 1929
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan (India) - 1743
Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 1720
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma (India) - 1660
Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey (Scotland) - 1577

Among the above-mentioned pairs, only Rahul and Rohit are the other active opening duos; while Dhawan is still an active international player, he has remained out-of-favour for T20I selection since the past few years. Rohit and Dhawan remain India's first-choice opening pair in the ODIs, however.

Pakistan will return for the third T20I of the series against England later tonight, while Rohit and Rahul will also be seen in action in the second T20I of the series against Australia – also scheduled to be played tonight in Nagpur.

Cricket

Babar Azam / Mohammad Rizwan

