Babar, Rizwan ace record chase against England in 2nd T20I

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scripted history in the second T20I against England as they added a record unbroken 203 to beat England by 10 wickets at the National Stadium in Karachi.

It was the highest partnership in the second innings of a T20I and interestingly, the previous record was held by the same duo.

Batting first, England scored a sizeable total of 199 for five thanks to Moeen Ali's entertaining 23-ball-55. Ben Duckett (43 off 22) and Harry Brook (31 off 19) contributed substantially too.

Babar Azam, as usual, took time to settle down while Rizwan aas aggressive right from the start. Rizwan got his fifty off 30 balls while Babar took 39 balls to get there. Pakistan were 87 for none at halfway mark.

Then Babar cut loose and his last 60 runs came off just 27 balls. He was unbeaten on 110 off 66 with the help of 11 fours and a six. Rizwan was brilliant with his unbeaten 51-ball-88 as well.

Babar was named the player of the match for his second T20I century.