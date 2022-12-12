Babar on controversial Shakeel dismissal: 'We felt the ball had touched the ground'

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 December, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 05:52 pm

Related News

Babar on controversial Shakeel dismissal: 'We felt the ball had touched the ground'

The dismissal happened in the 94th over of Pakistan's chase, at the stroke of Lunch. Wood continued with his short-ball ploy as he angled the delivery down towards the leg side. Shakeel looked to play the pull shot and instead gloves it and wicketkeeper Pope took a diving catch on his right. Review was immediately taken. The soft signal was out.

Hindustan Times
12 December, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 05:52 pm
Collage: Hindustan Times
Collage: Hindustan Times

Pakistan were well in the game for the better part of the fourth day. They resumed the proceedings with 157 runs required while England had to pick six wickets. Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz put on a fighting partnership of 80 runs before Ben Stokes handed the responsibility to Mark Wood who dismissed both the batters to change the momentum of the game. However, it was the dismissal of Shakeel that left Pakistan fans fuming because the decision was debatable. The controversial dismissal by England received a lot of criticism on social media before Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke his silence on the wicket.

The dismissal happened in the 94th over of Pakistan's chase, at the stroke of Lunch. Wood continued with his short-ball ploy as he angled the delivery down towards the leg side. Shakeel looked to play the pull shot and instead gloves it and wicketkeeper Pope took a diving catch on his right. Review was immediately taken. The soft signal was out.

Replays showed the ball dying on Pope who did grab the ball, but on completing the dive grounded the ball. Third umpire Joel Wilson took considerable time to go through the replays which was inclusive and eventually went with the soft signal made earlier.

Shakeel, who looked well set for what could have been a maiden ton for him and potentially a match-winning knock for Pakistan, walked back to the pavilion scoring 94 off 213 balls.

Speaking to the media after the match, Babar revealed that everyone, including him, in the dressing room felt the ball had touched the ground.

"The Shakeel dismissal cost us," he said. "It looked to us as if the ball had touched the ground. As a professional, you have to respect the umpire's decision, but we felt the ball had been grounded."

After Lunch, Abrar Ahmed looked to threaten England with a flurry of boundaries before James Anderson ended his entertaining cameo for 17 runs. Pakistan eventually lost their final two wickets in quick time, handing England a historic series win. On the other hand, Pakistan hit a low after almost five decades, having lost three consecutive Tests at home this year.

Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team / Babar Azam / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

9h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

The Nobel Prizes need to solve their bias problem

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

6h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

46% of children die from pneumonia every year

1h | TBS Stories
Morocco, the first Arab-African country reached into World Cup semi finals

Morocco, the first Arab-African country reached into World Cup semi finals

1h | TBS SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the World Cup after Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the World Cup after Neymar

1h | TBS SPORTS
Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

Subsidy pressure triples to Tk1.6 lakh crore as imports remain costly

5h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis