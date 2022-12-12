Babar on controversial Shakeel dismissal: 'We felt the ball had touched the ground'

Pakistan were well in the game for the better part of the fourth day. They resumed the proceedings with 157 runs required while England had to pick six wickets. Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz put on a fighting partnership of 80 runs before Ben Stokes handed the responsibility to Mark Wood who dismissed both the batters to change the momentum of the game. However, it was the dismissal of Shakeel that left Pakistan fans fuming because the decision was debatable. The controversial dismissal by England received a lot of criticism on social media before Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke his silence on the wicket.

The dismissal happened in the 94th over of Pakistan's chase, at the stroke of Lunch. Wood continued with his short-ball ploy as he angled the delivery down towards the leg side. Shakeel looked to play the pull shot and instead gloves it and wicketkeeper Pope took a diving catch on his right. Review was immediately taken. The soft signal was out.

Replays showed the ball dying on Pope who did grab the ball, but on completing the dive grounded the ball. Third umpire Joel Wilson took considerable time to go through the replays which was inclusive and eventually went with the soft signal made earlier.

Shakeel, who looked well set for what could have been a maiden ton for him and potentially a match-winning knock for Pakistan, walked back to the pavilion scoring 94 off 213 balls.

Speaking to the media after the match, Babar revealed that everyone, including him, in the dressing room felt the ball had touched the ground.

"The Shakeel dismissal cost us," he said. "It looked to us as if the ball had touched the ground. As a professional, you have to respect the umpire's decision, but we felt the ball had been grounded."

After Lunch, Abrar Ahmed looked to threaten England with a flurry of boundaries before James Anderson ended his entertaining cameo for 17 runs. Pakistan eventually lost their final two wickets in quick time, handing England a historic series win. On the other hand, Pakistan hit a low after almost five decades, having lost three consecutive Tests at home this year.