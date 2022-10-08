Babar, bowlers make it two in two for Pakistan in New Zealand tri-nation series

Babar, bowlers make it two in two for Pakistan in New Zealand tri-nation series

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pakistan beat hosts New Zealand in the second match of the ongoing tri-nation series by six wickets. It was Pakistan's second consecutive win in the series, having won the first match by 21 runs against Bangladesh. 

Although Mohammad Rizwan failed tonight, Pakistan captain Babar Azam played a brilliant match-winning knock of 79* off 52 with the help of 11 fours. Shadab Khan was promoted to number four and he responded with a superb 22-ball-34. 

Pakistan got over the line with 10 balls to spare.

Earlier, a late flourish from Mark Chapman took New Zealand to 147 for 8. After choosing to bat first, the Black Caps looked like they were on course for a moderate total at Hagley Oval before Chapman's 32 off 16 balls gave their innings some sort of an impetus.

The hosts laid the foundation of their innings through opener Devon Conway (36 off 35) and skipper Kane Williamson (31 off 30), although both of them struggled big time for timing during a 61-run stand for the second wicket.

It was another frustrating outcome for Williamson, who has passed 50 on just two occasions in all formats over the last 18 months in 29 innings. 

He was clean-bowled attempting a slog-sweep Mohammad Nawaz, while Chapman holed out to a slower ball from Pakistan's best bowler Haris Rauf (3/28).

