Babar Azam should be Pakistan's captain until he retires, says Javed Miandad

Pakistan registered an impressive victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The Babar Azam-led side created a venue record for the highest successful run-chase in the shortest format, as opener Abdullah Shafique smashed an unbeaten century (160*), steering the side to the 342-run target on the final day of the Test. Many former Pakistan cricketers including Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi lauded the side for a magnificent win in Galle, and on Wednesday, Javed Miandad also congratulated the team.

On his official YouTube channel, Miandad spoke in detail about Pakistan's win and reserved special words of appreciation for Babar Azam and his captaincy.

"Team is playing as a combined unit, and the credit goes to our players as well as our no.1 captain. He is our captain cool. He doesn't lose his temper," Miandad said.

"He led the team brilliantly. The most important thing is he is performing brilliantly himself. He leads from the front. Often, if a captain doesn't perform, it can affect the team negatively and it leads to his downfall."

The former Pakistan captain also stated that Babar Azam should be the captain of the side until he retires. "Babar Azam is mature now. He should be the captain of the team until he retires from the game," said the former cricketer who represented Pakistan in 123 Tests and 233 ODIs.