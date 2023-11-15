Babar Azam resigns as Pakistan captain after World Cup flop

Babar Azam said Wednesday he was resigning as Pakistan captain in all three formats following the team's Cricket World Cup flop but will continue playing for the national team.

"Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats," Azam announced on X, formerly Twitter, after meeting Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chief Zakar Ashraf in Lahore.

"It's a difficult decision but I feel it is the right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats."

Azam, 29, had been leading the side since November 2019 but after the failure to reach the World Cup semi-finals in India his position was immediately under threat.

"I am here to support the new captain and the team with my experience and dedication," added Azam.

"I want to express my sincere thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility."

Shan Masood is tipped to lead the Test side while Shaheen Shah Afridi is the likely candidate for the white ball captaincy, but no official announcement has been made.

The PCB said that Azam had been axed as white ball captain but they had wanted him to stay in charge of the Test team.

The coaching staff, the PCB said, will also have their roles redefined although it was not certain whether or not coach Grant Bradburn and director of cricket Mickey Arthur will stay on.

Azam said his journey had been a rollercoaster ride which culminated in a record of four wins and five losses at the World Cup.

As well as suffering an eighth defeat in eight meetings at World Cups against arch-rivals India, he also oversaw a first loss to neighbours Afghanistan.

"I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from the PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field," said Azam.

"But I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and respect in the cricket world."

Ranked as the number one batsman before the World Cup, Azam failed to score big runs in India, finishing with 320 without a century over nine games

Azam led Pakistan in 20 Tests, winning ten, losing six and drawing the other four. In 43 ODIs, Pakistan won 26, losing 16 with one no result.

In the shortest format, Azam led Pakistan to the semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup in 2021 and a runners-up finish a year later.

In 71 T20Is, he enjoyed 41 wins, 23 losses with seven no results.

Pakistan has a tough tour of Australia coming up where they play three Tests, starting in Perth from December 12.

They have lost all of their last 14 Tests in the country with their most recent victory coming back in 1995.