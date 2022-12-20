Babar Azam has no intention of giving up captaincy despite England whitewash

Sports

AFP
20 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 05:01 pm

Related News

Babar Azam has no intention of giving up captaincy despite England whitewash

It was also the first time Pakistan have lost four Tests on the trot, having been beaten by Australia in Lahore in March.

AFP
20 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 05:01 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Babar Azam has no intention of giving up the Pakistan captaincy despite overseeing a first-ever 3-0 Test series whitewash at home, saying that leading the side was "a matter of honour".

Pakistan lost to England Tuesday in the third and final Test in Karachi by eight wickets, after going down in the first two matches by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and 26 in Multan.

It was also the first time Pakistan have lost four Tests on the trot, having been beaten by Australia in Lahore in March.

Asked if he would quit the captaincy to concentrate on batting, Azam told a news conference he still enjoyed the challenge.

"Captaincy is a matter of honour for me. I will do whatever best I can for my country and for myself," he said.

"I enjoy it more when under pressure and it doesn't affect my batting." 

But Azam acknowledged his disappointment at the result of the series.

"We could not apply ourselves in the series," said Azam, who suffered his sixth defeat in 16 Tests as skipper.

"I keep Pakistan first and the rest after that. So that motive and my aim is paramount," he said.

He also backed the players and team management, saying he was confident they would bounce back.

"I will defend other players as captain. I will take that front on... I will be there for others."

But he urged his teammates to rise to the challenge.

"Coaches give us plans and we have to execute that. It's for the players to step up," he said.

Azam, however, rued the loss through injury of key bowlers -- specifically Shaheen Shah Afridi, who missed every game of the series, and Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, who were out of the last two.

"We were unfortunate that our main fast bowlers were not fit and the new players we played could not execute the way we wanted," he said.

Pakistan next face New Zealand in two Tests, with the first in Karachi beginning 26 December.

 

Cricket

Babar Azam / Pakistan Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

5h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

6h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

7h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

50m | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

1h | TBS Insight
Fire paan of Choton Mama is popular since 8 years

Fire paan of Choton Mama is popular since 8 years

30m | TBS Food
Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan