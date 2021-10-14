Babar Azam ‘fully confident’ of defeating India in T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is around the corner and the fans in India and Pakistan are eagerly waiting to watch their respective favourite teams locking horns in the mega ICC event. The arch-rivals will face each other in a game of cricket after almost 2 and a half years. Ahead of the much-anticipated encounter, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has shown his confidence in defeating Virat Kohli's Team India.

Pakistan are yet to register a victory against India in the World Cups – 50 over and T20 – but Azam believes the experience of playing several games in the UAE in recent years would provide his side with the desired advantage.

Speaking with the International Cricket Council, the Pakistan captain said his team knows the behaviour of the pitch very well and the batters would be able to make adjustments accordingly.

"We know the pressure and the high intensity of each game, especially the first one. Hopefully, we can win the match and carry the momentum forward. We've been playing cricket in the UAE for the past 3-4 years and we know the conditions really well. We know how the wicket will behave and the adjustment batters will have to make. On the day who plays the better cricket, wins the match. If you ask me, we will win," ICC quoted Babar as saying.

The leader of the men-in-green asserted that his boys will enter into the contest with a lot of confidence and self-belief.

"As a team, our confidence and morale are really high. We are not thinking of the past but the future. We are preparing for that. I am fully confident that we are well prepared and will play good cricket on the day," Babar further said.

Babar Azam has led Pakistan in 28 T20I matches. They have a remarkable record in the UAE, especially at the Dubai Cricket Stadium. Since 2016, Pakistan have played six T20Is at the venue, and are undefeated.