Babar Azam explains reason behind hoisting Pakistan flag in Mirpur during practice

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 07:17 pm

During their practice sessions, the Pakistan team hoisted their national flag in the Academy Ground in Mirpur which irked a lot of people with many suggesting it to be a political message. 

Photo: Courtesy
Pakistan are currently touring Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series. It's the first time they are touring Bangladesh in six years. But an incident created controversy even before the commencement of the series. 

During their practice sessions, the Pakistan team hoisted their national flag in the Academy Ground in Mirpur which irked a lot of people with many suggesting it to be a political message. 

Pakistan team's media manager Ibrahim Badis later informed that they have been hoisting their flag during the practice sessions since Saqlain Mushtaq became their coach. 

Babar Azam, the Pakistan skipper, was also asked about that. In reply, he said, "As we said earlier, ever since Saqlain Mushtaq took over, we have been doing this. It serves as an inspiration for us. We did it in the New Zealand series and in the World Cup."

The first T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan will begin on 19 November.

