Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's incredible record en route to century against WI

Sports

Hindustan Times
09 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 02:00 pm

Related News

Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's incredible record en route to century against WI

The right-handed batter also became the fastest to score 1,000 runs as captain in the format. He reached the four-figure mark in his 13th innings as Pakistan captain, surpassing India's Virat Kohli, who had reached the figure in his 17th innings.

Hindustan Times
09 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli&#039;s incredible record en route to century against WI

Babar Azam continues to topple records as he returned to international action on Wednesday against the West Indies. The Pakistan captain scored a brilliant century (103 off 107 balls) as the side defeated the Windies by five wickets in the 306-run chase. This was Babar's third-successive century in ODIs; the previous two coming against Australia in Pakistan's last ODI series at home. Babar slammed 114 and 105* in the last two games of the series against Australia.

Incidentally, this is the second time when Babar has scored three centuries on the trot in the fifty-over format. In 2016, the Pakistan skipper had registered scores of 120, 123, and 117 in three successive matches – all against the West Indies in the United Arab Emirates. And so, with his century against the Windies on Wednesday, Babar became the first player in ODI history to reach this feat. 

This was also Babar's 17th ODI century in 87 matches.

However, that is not the only record Babar achieved during his century knock in the first ODI in Multan. The right-handed batter also became the fastest to score 1,000 runs as captain in the format. He reached the four-figure mark in his 13th innings as Pakistan captain, surpassing India's Virat Kohli, who had reached the figure in his 17th innings.

Babar also went past the likes of South Africa's AB de Villiers (20 innings) and New Zealand's Kane Williamson (23 innings) for the feat. The Pakistan captain currently holds the no.1 spot in the ODI rankings for batters.

Earlier, Imam-ul-Haq (65), Mohammad Rizwan (59) and Khushdil Shah (41*) made significant contributions as Pakistan chased down a 306-run target with four balls to spare. West Indies rode on the century knock of opener Shai Hope (127), but their middle-order -- barring Shamarh Brooks (71) failed to step up.

Cricket

Babar Azam / Virat Kohli

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Enforced disappearance, a Pakistani court ruling and us 

5h | Panorama
Photo caption: Banga Bazar interpreters assist foreign buyers who visit the market and help them bargain with shop owners. TBS illustration 

The Banga Bazar interpreters who speak half a dozen languages 

7h | Panorama
A member of the team double Expresso Shot explains to a stall visitor their project. Photo: Courtesy

From improving vaccination to identifying refugees, Bangladeshi youth come up with innovative use of blockchain

5h | Pursuit
Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rules for achieving success at work

Rules for achieving success at work

6h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

TBS Face to Face: Macroeconomic stability main challenge of new budget

7h | Videos
Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

19h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble